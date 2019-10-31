Leslie Mann is set to star in new Amazon Prime Video series 'The Power', which is based on Naomi Alderman's international best-selling novel of the same name.
Leslie Mann is set to star in new Amazon Prime Video series 'The Power'.
The 'Other Woman' star will take on one of the lead roles in the upcoming 10-part global thriller series, which is based award-winning Naomi Alderman's international best-selling novel of the same name.
Leslie, 47, will play the charming and ambitious politician Margot Cleary-Lopez in the series, which follows a world in which all teenage girls develop the power to electrocute people at will.
The story centres on Margot, as well as Allie, a vulnerable American foster kid who reinvents herself as a faith leader, Roxy, the daughter of a London crime boss, and Tunde, a Nigerian journalist reporting on seismic global change.
As of the time of writing, casting for the other main characters is being kept under wraps.
The series is being directed by Emmy award-winner Reed Morano - who worked on 'The Handmaid's Tale' - and will be executive produced by original novel writer Naomi, who has also adapted the story for screen.
Naomi worked with a line-up of all female writers for the project, including co-executive producer Claire Wilson, co-executive producer and story consultant Sarah Quintrell, Whit Anderson, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, and novelist Rebecca Levene.
The first season of the show will follow the characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Moldova, as the 'Power' evolves from a tingle in teenagers' collarbones to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world.
'The Power' is the latest Amazon Original series to be produced in the UK, and joins other UK based projects such as 'Good Omens' and 'The Grand Tour', as well as global shows including 'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan', 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', and 'Homecoming'.
The show doesn't have a release date as of the time of writing, but it will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories.
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
The idea of children become functioning adults is often a terrifying thought for parents, especially...
There isn't much originality in this rude female-led comedy, but its observations on single life...
When Alice finds herself single after her last relationship comes to an end, her friend...
Both the characters and the tone have been updated as a new generation of Grizwolds...
What's more important than family? For the Griswold family, nothing. Rusty (Ed Helms) decides that...
WARNING THIS IS THE RED BAND TRAILER.The Griswolds return to Walley World - only this...
While the story isn't particularly original, and the movie tends to drift over the top...
After the snappy, clever 2011 original, this sequel feels rather lazy by comparison: it's still...
With a constant barrage of hilarious visual and verbal gags, this riotous animated adventure might...
One woman thinks she's on a roll with the first serious boyfriend she's had in...
Mr. Peabody is doubtlessly the most intelligent and most accomplished dog on the planet, and...