Leslie Mann likes to get ready in the morning with her daughter Maude and visit the spa for a pamper trip together.
Leslie Mann's daughter steals her shoes.
The 46-year-old actress and her daughter Maude Apatow, 20 - who have partnered with skincare brand Jergens to promote their Wet Skin Moisturizier - have revealed that when they're not working, the mother-daughter duo enjoy spending quality time together sharing clothes and beauty tips.
In a joint interview for People Style, Leslie - who also has daughter Iris, 15, with husband Judd Apatow, 50 - discussed their recent trip to the spa and their daily ritual of doing their make-up together before her eldest daughter ''sneaks off'' to raid her designer wardrobe.
She said: ''(We) had massages, we sat in the steam room. But like on a typical day, she'll come into my room and we'll stand side by side and do make-up together. And talk about whatever and then she'll sneak off into my closet.''
Maude added: ''We're the same shoe size, and so I'll be like, 'Oh these shoes would be so cute on you!' Then I'll get my mom to buy them and then I'll steal them!''
The 'Blockers' star wants to look ''like herself'' when she attends glamourous events on the red carpet, and doesn't like to go too overboard with her make-up looks, preferring to stick to subtle eyeshadow and a ''bright lip'' instead.
She explained: ''I love a bright lip and anyone who tries to fight me on that, pays. People are always trying to do crazy looks on me, like tons of eyeshadows, and big, thick eyebrows and I start looking like just not myself anymore.
''So I'm always fighting for like less eye makeup, and just a bright lip because it's just easier.''
Meanwhile, Maude also revealed she has inherited ''exact'' qualities from her mother, including the shape of their feet.
She said: ''A good sense of humour, her passion... I feel like all of my good qualities. Also her feet. We literally have the exact same feet, even toenail shape and toe shape. Everything is exactly the same and the same size.''
