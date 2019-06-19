Leslie Mann is set to star alongside Dame Judi Dench, Dan Stevens and Isla Fisher in the re-imagining of Noel Coward's hit comedy stage 'Blithe Spirit'.
Leslie Mann is set to star in 'Blithe Spirit'.
The 47-year-old actress has joined the re-imagining of Noel Coward's hit comedy stage play alongside Dame Judi Dench, 'Downton Abbey' star Dan Stevens, 36, and 'Confessions of a Shopaholic' actress Isla Fisher, 43.
The story follows sceptical novelist Charles Condomine who invites self-proclaimed medium Madame Arcati to his home for a séance, hoping to gather material for a new book.
When the hapless psychic accidentally summons the spirit of Condomine's late wife Elvira (Mann) his home and life are quickly turned upside down as his wife's ghost torments both himself and his new bride, Ruth.
The film will be directed by Edward Hall and the screenplay has been penned by Piers Ashworth, Meg Leonard and Nick Moorcroft.
Leonard and Moorcroft also acted as producers for Fisherman's Friends alongside James Spring as well as Hilary Bevan Jones, Peter Snell and Tuni Pinnolis.
The project will start shooting on June 17 in London and Protagonist Pictures is handling worldwide rights on the project.
Writing and producing duo Leonard and Moorcroft recently announced their plans to turn Levi Roots' life story into a new biopic to tell the story of the 60-year-old reggae musician and celebrity chef and how he created his Caribbean food and drink empire.
The film will tell the story of Levi growing up in Jamaica where he was too poor to buy shoes and could not read and write before emigrating to Britain aged 11.
He was later sentenced to nine years in prison for drugs offences, before turning his life around and appearing on 'Dragons Den' where he first pitched his now famous Reggae Reggae Sauce.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
The idea of children become functioning adults is often a terrifying thought for parents, especially...
There isn't much originality in this rude female-led comedy, but its observations on single life...
When Alice finds herself single after her last relationship comes to an end, her friend...
Both the characters and the tone have been updated as a new generation of Grizwolds...
What's more important than family? For the Griswold family, nothing. Rusty (Ed Helms) decides that...
WARNING THIS IS THE RED BAND TRAILER.The Griswolds return to Walley World - only this...
While the story isn't particularly original, and the movie tends to drift over the top...
After the snappy, clever 2011 original, this sequel feels rather lazy by comparison: it's still...
With a constant barrage of hilarious visual and verbal gags, this riotous animated adventure might...
One woman thinks she's on a roll with the first serious boyfriend she's had in...
Mr. Peabody is doubtlessly the most intelligent and most accomplished dog on the planet, and...