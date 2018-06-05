Leslie Mann gets her daughters' fashion advice before she hits the red carpet.

The 'Blockers' star has two daughters, Maude, 20, and Iris, 15, with her husband Judd Apatow and she always likes to find out what they think about her clothes before she steps out in front of the world at her premieres and awards shows.

Speaking to Us Weekly, she said: ''I ask their opinions and they ask mine. Iris doesn't really care what I have to say, Maude does a little more than Iris, and then I care what both of them have to say. That's how it works!''

Leslie has a very close bond with her girls and when they're not having chats about fashion and beauty they love going for coffee together.

The 46-year-old actress admits her children have picked up their caffeine habit from her because she can't go a day with a cup of coffee.

She said: ''We go to the Brentwood Country Mart and get coffee all the time, like all day long. We're always getting teas and coffees, which is probably bad for the girls ... I just think, 'Who wouldn't want to hang out with them,' right? They're nice girls.''