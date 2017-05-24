Leslie Jones is set to host the 2017 BET Awards.

The 49-year-old actress embarked on a career as a stand up comedian in 1987, which saw her entertain crowds on a show on the channel, and the funny woman believes her career has come ''full circle'' as she has been picked to present the ceremony on June 25 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Speaking to PEOPLE about her next venture, the 'Ghostbusters' star said: ''BET was the first place I ever did comedy on TV, so it's a full-circle moment of coming home where I started.''

Leslie has hinted she is proud of her achievements and that she can boast about her successes when she returns home to her family and friends.

She explained: ''I went out in the world and did what I needed to do and now I can come home to my people and say, 'Yo! Look what I did!'''

And Leslie plans to make her audience ''downright laugh'' when she takes to the stage because she is ''tired'' of people being sad and angry, although she doesn't think it will be possible to avoid commenting on ''certain'' subjects.

The comic - who was targeted by social media trolls and received racist abuse following her appearance in the fantasy film last year - explained: ''I am tired of everybody being sad and angry. I want people to just downright laugh. You can't do the event without touching on certain things, but I'm trying to make it all funny.''

She added: ''It's really just about pulling the elephants out of the room and, actually, I'll make the elephant in the room laugh about it.

''So my goal for this show is to have a big 'ol nice barbecue, family reunion feel. I just want everyone cracking up. I want everyone leaving that event going, 'Wait, did they even give awards out? I was too busy laughing.' ''