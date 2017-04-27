Leslie Jones was chased through a McDonald's drive-thru by a car when she was on a date.

The 'Ghostbusters' actress took part in a game of 'Truth or Lie' with Doctor Phil on 'The Tonight Show', which saw the star open up about an unforgettable experience she endured when she was meeting a potential partner and ended up being pursued through the vehicle's only route in the fast-food chain.

Speaking on the American chat show, the 49-year-old comedian said: ''I got chased through a drive-thru by a car. On a date.''

However, the expert was puzzled by her tale, and was keen to find out more to discover whether she was being truthful.

Doctor Phil repeated her claim, he said:''You got chased through a drive-thru ... by a car ... on a date?

''What kind of drive-thru?''

Leslie continued with her story and include more details about the moment.

She said: ''It was McDonalds.''

And the star has revealed she had managed to place her order of an ice cream sundae without the nuts, but she was unable to tuck into her feast before being followed.

When asked: ''Did you already have your food?''

She replied: ''No I ordered the food.

''I ordered a sundae with no nuts because he wanted to hit me with his.''

After hearing her unusual tale Doctor Phil came to the conclusion the star was completely honest with her declaration, and she agreed her ordeal was true.

Phil said: ''This girl is telling the truth.''

Leslie added: ''Yes.''

Meanwhile, Leslie was recently listed on Time magazine's list of 100 most influential people in the world, and she has admitted she is overwhelmed to be recognised alongside John Legend and Viola Davis, but her parents would be even more ''proud''.

Alongside a picture of her sporting the badge flaunting her new title, which she posted on her Twitter account, she wrote: ''This the first name tag I put one with a uniform under it. Mom and Dad would be proud. #Time100 (sic).