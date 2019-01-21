Leslie Jones is furious that a remake of 'Ghostbusters' is in the works.

The 51-year-old actress played Patty Tolan in the all-female 2016 reboot by Paul Feig, and has taken to Twitter to slam director Jason Reitman for carrying on the franchise and acting as if their movie didn't exist.

In a tweet, in which she tagged Reitman and her co-star Melissa McCarthy (Abby Yates), Jones fumed: ''So insulting. Like f*** us. We dint count. It's like something trump would do. (Trump voice)''Gonna redo ghostbusteeeeers, better with men, will be huge. Those women ain't ghostbusteeeeers'' ugh so annoying. Such a d*** move. And I don't give f*** I'm saying something!! (sic)''

Reitman announced he will helm the surprise next instalment in the fantasy franchise, 36-years after his father Ivan directed the first two films in the series, earlier this month.

And he recently revealed that the female cast from Feig's movie - also including Kristen Wiig (Erin Gilbert) and Kate McKinnon (Jillian Holtzmann) - will not be involved.

He said: ''I have so much respect for what Paul [Feig] created with those brilliant actresses, and would love to see more stories from them. However, this new movie will follow the trajectory of the original film.''

Sony is planning to release the latest sequel in summer 2020.

There was no word on whether original cast members would return, and although plot details are being kept quiet, sources told Variety that Reitman had begun auditioning teenagers for four mystery roles.

Ivan's Montecito Pictures will be producing the project, as he did with the original two films, and insiders have reportedly said he believes this film is a passing of the torch.