Leslie Jones poked fun at her nude photo hack while hosting the BET Awards on Sunday (25.06.17).

The 'Ghostbusters' star was targeted last August when someone gained access to her online accounts and leaked her driving license, passport and naked images online and the 49-year-old actress mocked the scandal in a sketch she pre-recorded as part of her hosting gig at the ceremony.

In the skit, Leslie met her 1994 self behind a local branch of Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles, where she used to work as a waitress while trying to establish her comedy career on BET's 'Comic View'.

Leslie told the audience: ''I used to give away so much chicken. You always got two extra wings with me, but I always expected a $5 tip.''

In the sketch, the actress told her past self about things in the future, such as legalised marijuana, and said: ''One day you're going to host the BET Awards.

''That's like the black Oscars. You're in movies now. and you're on 'Saturday Night Live'.''

Her 1994 self replied: ''Ah. The white people's 'In Living Color'.''

And the prolific social media user then addressed her photo scandal when giving advice to her younger self.

She warned: ''Don't get on Twitter, and stop taking those naked pictures!''

Meanwhile, earlier in the evening, Leslie played coy when asked about her new boyfriend, after revealing last week she is in a relationship, because she doesn't want to disclose his identity.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''He's in trouble right now. But it's a good type of trouble.''

Leslie explained last week she was in a relationship because she didn't want to be quizzed about potential love interests in interviews any more.

She explained: ''She said: ''It's a secret, so I don't want everybody bothering him, you know what I'm saying? I don't want to sit on television and be like, 'Oh, the type of man I'm looking for ...' and then I'll talk to him and he'll be like, 'Yeah, I heard you was looking for this type of dude.' Don't get me in trouble!''