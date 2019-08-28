Leslie Jones has reportedly quit 'Saturday Night Live' after five seasons.

The 51-year-old Emmy-nominated comedienne has been part of the main cast of the late night comedy sketch show since 2014 and quickly worked her way up the ranks from writer to be featured on the 'Weekend Update' entertainment segment.

However, according to a source, the 'Ghostbusters' star has decided to step down from her role to focus on her upcoming projects, which include Eddie Murphy's 'Coming To America' sequel and her own Netflix special.

An insider told PageSix: ''Leslie has chosen to depart as she has several upcoming projects in the works -- and she thought it was the right time to go.''

Leslie's 'Ghostbusters' co-star Kate McKinnon has reportedly signed a deal to return to the show, after her contract was up in May.

Woody Harrelson will kick off the 45th season premiere on September 28.

The show will feature special guest Billie Eilish and 'Fleabag' star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 'Stranger Things' actor David Harbour and Kristen Stewart will also take on hosting duties.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Leslie is also set to host and executive produce a reboot of classic TV game show 'Supermarket Sweep'.

According to Deadline, British production firm Fremantle, will be producing.

The original show aired on ABC from 1965 until 1967.

'Supermarket Sweep' was revived on Lifetime in 1990 for five years and Pax between 1999 and 2003.