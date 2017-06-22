Leslie Jones has a ''secret'' boyfriend who she doesn't want to tell anyone about because she doesn't want people ''bothering him''.
The 49-year-old actress and comedian has revealed she is ''kind of'' in a relationship with a mystery man, but is keeping details of his identity on the down low as she doesn't want people ''bothering him''.
She said: ''It's a secret, so I don't want everybody bothering him, you know what I'm saying? I don't want to sit on television and be like, 'Oh, the type of man I'm looking for ...' and then I'll talk to him and he'll be like, 'Yeah, I heard you was looking for this type of dude.' Don't get me in trouble!''
But it's likely the 'Ghostbusters' star's beau has a good sense of humour, as Leslie admitted she loves ''goofy men'' who can make her laugh.
Speaking during an appearance on 'Conan', Leslie added: ''But, I will tell you the type of dude that I like. I like a dude that makes me laugh, and it's not hard to make me laugh - it really isn't - because I like the goofiest things. I love goofy men! I love goofy men!''
Meanwhile, the 'Saturday Night Live' actress admitted last year to wanting to have sex with singer John Mayer.
John, 38, told Leslie he was going to pen a track about the comedienne but she had other ideas.
Posting a selfie on Twitter of the pair she told her followers: ''He said he had s gonna write a song about me. I think he should have sex with me instead am I wrong? (sic)''
Leslie's mystery man will no doubt have to comfort the star when she finds herself involved in Twitter feuds too, as she previously had to quit Twitter for a few days after being barraged with horrendous racial abuse.
She said: ''The insults didn't hurt me. Unfortunately, I'm used to the insults.
''[What scared me] was the injustice of a gang of people jumping against you for such a sick cause.
''They really believe in what they believe in and it's so mean!''
