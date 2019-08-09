Leslie Jones has ''banned'' President Donald Trump from her comedy shows.

The 'Ghostbusters' actress is to host her first Netflix stand-up special in Washington D.C. and though she thinks the city has ''one of the best comic crowds'', she doesn't want its most famous resident to be in the crowd.

Asked by talk show host Jimmy Kimmel if she'd invite the US leader and his family to the show, she said: ''Hell, no!''

Addressing the president directly, she added: ''I hope you show up so I can talk bad about your ass!

''Don't you show up. You are banned. Period. You are banned from my life.''

The 51-year-old star is thrilled to be going back to her stand-up roots.

She said: ''I am doing a Netflix special. So ya'll finally get to see what I really do.

''I mean, it's great to be an actress but I'm actually a stand-up, hardcore. That's what pay the bills.''

Leslie is currently coming up with titles for the show, which will launch globally on Netflix in 2020.

She said: ''I'm playing with titles because the material is so close to me. It's going to be so good!''

Leslie is very busy at the moment as she was recently announced to be joining the cast of 'Coming 2 America' - the sequel to 1988 Eddie Murphy classic 'Coming to America' - alongside Kiki Layne and Wesley Snipes.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kiki will play the daughter of Murphy's character Prince Akeem, who is ''burdened with feeling like she is the son her father never had'', while Leslie's role is being kept under wraps.

In the sequel, Murphy is to reprise his role as Prince Akeem, a prince from the fictional African nation of Zamunda who travels to New York to try to escape an arranged marriage and find a wife.

The new film - which will see Arsenio Hall return as Akeem's best friend - follows the prince as he returns to the US to try to track down his long-lost son, Lavelle, who grew up in Queens in New York.

The quest to find his son is wish of his dying father, who will once again be played by James Earl Jones.