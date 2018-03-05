Lesley Manville isn't ''remotely sour-faced'' her ex-husband Gary Oldman won Best Actor at the Academy Awards.

The 61-year-old actress was married to Oldman from 1987 to 1990 and the couple have a son Alfie together and both stars were nominated at this year's Academy Awards on Sunday (04.03.18).

But despite missing out on the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in 'Phantom Thread', Manville is happy to see her former spouse take home the coveted golden statuette for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in 'The Darkest Hour' and said it was a ''delightful night''.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Manville said: ''Of course, everyone wants the story that I'm sour-faced about it. But I'm not remotely sour-faced.

''Listen, we have a child together, we're a very successful family who have... he's got a new wife, and we all get on. Everyone gets on.

''So it's all fine. So we've had a delightful night. His sons from his other partner and my son are all very close, so it's a family evening. And that's what it's felt like.

''It's felt like a family evening. And Gary and I are friends, so it's been very good and been very nice for our son, I think.

''Not that my son lives vicariously through his parents, I don't want him to do that, but it has been nice for him that he's had his father and mother nominated.

''And he can see us all having a great evening together. It's a strange evening, the Oscars are a strange evening, and I've never experienced them before, so tonight was my first time, but it's an unusual evening.''

Oldman has received continual praise for his role as the wartime Prime Minister winning the Golden Globe and BAFTA awards for his performance.

While picking up the BAFTA award for Best Leading Actor he used his acceptance speech to pay tribute to his former partner, who was nominated for the Best Supporting Actress gong.

He said: ''I salute my fellow nominees for your beautiful work, and Lesley too.''