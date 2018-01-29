Lesley Manville felt like a ''giddy 12 year old'' when she got an Oscar nomination.

The 61-year-old actress stars the sister of dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock in the new film 'Phantom Thread', starring alongside Daniel Day-Lewis, and she has been nominated for both a BAFTA and an Academy Award, but she admitted she was shocked.

Speaking at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards on Sunday (28.01.18) - where she won the supporting actress prize - Manville said: ''When my friend rang me and said I had got an Oscar nomination, I mean I was very happy with my BAFTA nomination, but an Oscar as well! I should be old enough to be quite calm about it but inside I'm a giddy 12 year old. It's great.''

The new film - helmed by Paul Thomas Anderson - follows Woodcock (Day-Lewis) and his sister Cyril (Manville) who are at the centre of the British fashion, dressing royalty, movie stars, heiresses, socialites, debutantes and dames with their distinct style of dresses.

Women come and go through his life until he comes across a young, strong-willed woman, Alma (Vicky Krieps), who becomes a permanent fixture in his life as his muse and lover.

However, he finds his controlled and planned tailored life disrupted by love.

The new film marks the last movie for Day-Lewis who announced he is retiring from acting after more than 40 years in the industry, and although he has yet to give a reason for his decision, he is said to be ''immensely grateful'' to his fans for their support over the years.

In a statement released to Variety magazine, Daniel's spokeswoman, Leslee Dart, said: ''Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.''