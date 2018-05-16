Lesley Manville ''can't stop'' craving control in her life.

The 62-year-old actress - who has a 30-year-old son called Alfie from her marriage to Oscar-winning star Gary Oldham, which ended in 1990 - has revealed how being a single mother has led her to seek independence in every aspect of her life.

Speaking to the New York Times newspaper, Lesley said: ''The problem is that I've always done everything, so now I can't stop doing everything.''

The actress subsequently explained that the break-up of her marriage has caused her to micro-manage every bit of her day-to-day existence.

She shared: ''I don't like being driven - I like to drive. I don't like people doing my hair. I don't like people doing my make-up. I'm not good with people doing things for me.

''It's not because I don't want someone to cook my dinner. It's that nobody ever really has. So I just cook it myself.''

Lesley - who started acting at the age of 16 - currently stars as Mary Tyrone in the theatre play 'Long Day's Journey Into Night'.

And the British actress has admitted that the role feels very personal to her.

She revealed: ''I have an inherent understanding of someone who's lost a husband, or someone who isn't married, or someone who's lonely.''

However, the 'Maleficent' star and her former husband appear to be on good terms, after Gary thanked her during his acceptance speech at this year's BAFTAs, where he won the Best Actor in a Leading Role gong for his portrayal of Sir Winston Churchill in the 'Darkest Hour'.

After collecting his award, Gary said: ''I salute my fellow nominees for your beautiful work, and Lesley too.''