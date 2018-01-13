Leonardo Dicaprio has reportedly been asked to play an ageing actor in Quentin Tarantino's Charles Manson movie.
Leonardo Dicaprio is set to star in Quentin Tarantino's Charles Manson movie.
The 'Kill Bill' filmmaker has reportedly asked the 43-year-old hunk to join his line up for the film, which will centre around the murder of pregnant actress Sharon Tate - the wife of director Roman Polanski - who was stabbed to death by members of the Manson Family in August 1969, although he won't be playing the leading role as it's believed he's being eyed up to portray an ageing actor, according to Variety.
The 54-year-old director - who has written the script for the movie - is keen to secure Margot Robbie to play the role of Sharon, while Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt are rumoured to be portraying two other major roles.
The film is currently untitled and being shopped around studios looking for co-financing and co-distribution ahead of a proposed shooting date of summer this year.
Sharon was eight months pregnant when she was brutally murdered.
The notorious cult leader had ordered a group of his followers to attack the inhabitants of a Los Angeles house which he believed was owned by a record producer who had rejected him and over the course of several hours, the quartet used guns and knives to kill the actress and four other occupants.
In 1971, Manson - who died last year - and other members of his group were sentenced to life in jail for the killings, as well as a number of other murders committed that summer.
If the project does go ahead, it will be the first time the 'Inglourious Basterds' director has made a movie based on true events.
Tarantino recently revealed he plans to make two more movies and will then retire.
