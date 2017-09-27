Award-winning actor Leonardo Dicaprio is reportedly set to star as Teddy Roosevelt in a new movie directed by Martin Scorsese.
Leonardo Dicaprio is reportedly set to star as Teddy Roosevelt in a new movie about the former US President.
The 42-year-old actor and Academy Award-winning director Martin Scorsese are poised to team up once again to realise their long-held ambition of making a movie about the American politician, who is widely considered to be one of the best and most influential in the country's history.
For the moment, it remains unclear which period of Roosevelt's eventful life the movie will focus on.
But when the idea was first mooted back in 2006, the plan was to adapt Edmund Morris' 'The Rise of Theodore Roosevelt', which centres on the early years of his life.
Scorsese will direct the film based on a script written by Scott Bloom, according to Deadline, which also says that DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson will serve as producers on the movie.
DiCaprio and Scorsese have previously worked together on a number of hit films, including 'The Departed', 'Gangs of New York' and 'The Wolf of Wall Street'.
And DiCaprio previously acknowledged that their partnership has played a huge role in his Hollywood career.
Speaking in 2014, the movie icon explained: ''It's interesting, because I have been doing this since I was 13.
''I am almost about to turn 40, and I am looking back at some of the stuff I've gotten to do, and at the centre of it is this amazing accidental collaboration that I've gotten to have with Marty.''
