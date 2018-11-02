Leonardo Dicaprio is set to produce an adaptation of H.G. Wells' novel 'The Time Machine' with Andy Muschietti as the director.
Leonardo Dicaprio is set to produce 'The Time Machine'.
The 43-year-old actor will work as a producer through his Appian Way company for the upcoming adaptation of the H.G. Wells novel of the same name, which was first published in 1895.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Leonardo will be working with 'IT' director Andy Muschietti on the project, as he steps up to helm the time travelling sci-fi flick.
'The Time Machine' tells the story of a Victorian-era scientist who travels 802,000 years into the future, discovering that humanity has split into two species: the lethargic Eloi and the night-stalking Morlocks.
When he becomes separated from his machine, he has to fight against the vicious Morlocks in order to get back to his own time.
The book was previously adapted into a movie by George Pal in 1960, who had taken on another famous title by Wells, 'The War of the Worlds', seven years earlier.
A less successful adaptation was also released in 2002, which was directed by Simon Halls and starred Guy Pearce.
This new version of the story will be a team-up between Warner Bros. and Paramount, and as of the time of writing, no casting announcements have been made.
For Leonardo, the producing role comes after he was recently announced to be working on his sixth film with legendary director Martin Scorsese, as they are due to team up for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'.
Scorsese said: ''When I read David Grann's book, I immediately started seeing it - the people, the settings, the action - and I knew that I had to make it into a movie.
''I'm so excited to be working with Eric Roth and reuniting with Leo DiCaprio to bring this truly unsettling American story to the screen.''
Meanwhile, Andy Muschietti is currently working on the 'IT' sequel, 'IT: Chapter Two', which is now in post-production.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Ben Affleck launched his directing career 10 years ago with his film of Dennis Lehane's...
A wrenching saga of survival and revenge, Alejandro G. Inarritu's new epic is just as...
Hugh Glass is a skilled hunter, experienced in trapping some of the most predatory of...
Coarse and not exactly subtle, this dark drama might disappoint viewers expecting a more traditional...
At age 71, Martin Scorsese proves with this riotous romp that he's one of the...
It's a wild ride of drinking, drugs, debauchery and deception when the ambitious Jordan Belfort...
Jordan Belfort started out his stockbroker business in a tiny office with a small group...
Clearly something went horribly wrong as this thriller was being made, because despite a solid...
Jordan Belfort is a successful stockbroker, multi-millionaire and motivational speaker from New York who had...
Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge) is the perfect director to take on F. Scott Fitzgerald's iconic...