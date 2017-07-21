Leonardo Dicaprio is reportedly taking a commercial flight to his foundation's annual gala for the sake of the environment.

The eco-conscious Hollywood star is hosting the much-anticipated bash in St-Tropez and has apparently decided to overlook the comfort of a private jet to fly to the south of France, where the event is being held next week.

The menu at the gala, which will also feature an auction, will be ''meat-free and feature local, sustainable fish and vegetables from area growers'', according to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column.

The dishes will include Tropezienne egg, in addition to waffle with mushrooms and burrata, as well as crispy king prawns.

Leonardo, 42, has previously been accused of hypocrisy after taking private planes to attend charity events, as he did to last year's ­amfAR gala in Cannes, France.

The issue was put into sharp focus because Oscar-winning actor had collected an environmental award in New York City shortly before he headed to Europe.

As well as being one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, Leonardo is well known across the world for his environmental campaigning.

Speaking at a United Nations awards ceremony in New York in 2016, he explained: ''There are a few very prominent people that still deny the overwhelming conclusions of the world's scientists that climate change is largely human-caused and needs immediate urgent attention.''

And Leonardo urged environmentalists not to lose faith in their cause, saying they are making a huge difference to the future of the planet.

The 'Revenant' actor said: ''To those who may be discouraged by naysayers, let me remind you, the environmental awakening is all over the world and the progress we have made so far ... has always been because of people, not governments.''