Leonardo Dicaprio's mother Irmelin Indenbirken has been spraying water at fans who have been trying to come near his home in Los Angeles.
Leonardo Dicaprio's mother has been soaking nosy fans with a hose.
The 'Revenant' actor's house in Los Angeles is one of the stops on a bus tour of celebrity properties and protective Irmelina Indenbirken, 75, has reportedly taken drastic measures to try and keep tourists away from the abode.
A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Leo's mum is very protective of him and has taken measures into her own hands to keep tourists away.
''She has been known to spray anyone who comes near with a garden hose, including the bus tour, which has left some fans very soggy.
''It's happened several times, she has a good aim and has absolutely no qualms about dousing them.
''In her eyes, people can be fans of Leo without having to go near his house.''
It was recently revealed the 44-year-old actor is selling off one of his Los Angeles properties for £1.3 million.
Leonard bought the Spanish-style abode in Silver Lake 19 years ago for £608,000 after he shot to fame with 'Titanic', and now he is set to receive double what he originally paid after putting the house on the market.
The multi-level home boasts four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms and comes with an elevator, pool and a fountain.
Leonardo has previously sold properties in Malibu and Studio City and recently purchased Moby's old home, which is next door to his own Los Feliz residence.
Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that Leonardo is ''very serious'' about his currently relationship with model Camila Morrone.
The actor - who has dated various stars over the years, including Gisele Bundchen and Bar Refaeli - feels that his romance with the 21-year-old model is ''different'' to many of his previous relationships.
Of their burgeoning romance, a source explained: ''He's more mature and thinking longer term.''
Although marriage is ''definitely not a discussion yet'', the duo are said to be ''content'' with how their relationship is developing.
Another insider explained: ''He is very serious with Cami and has been for a while now, but marriage is not something that is on the horizon.''
