Leonardo Dicaprio's birthday bash in Beverly Hills attracted a star-studded crowd on Friday night (09.11.18).
The Academy Award-winning actor - who officially turns 44 on Sunday (11.11.18) - was the focus of attention at the Spring Place members-only club, where the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, Kate Beckinsale, Rita Ora, FKA Twigs, G-Eazy and Naomi Campbell all turned out to support the Hollywood icon.
In total, around 500 people were invited to the birthday party, according to E! News, which reported that DiCaprio also threw a smaller birthday dinner for 50 guests, one of whom included TV star Oprah Winfrey.
Guests at the party were served a cake with the words ''L 44th'' written across it in blue frosting.
DiCaprio is now regarded as one of the world's most bankable movie stars, but the actor previously admitted he still feels like an outsider in Hollywood.
He explained: ''I think I will always feel like an outsider.
''Marty [Scorsese] was the same. He came from the streets of New York and didn't feel like he belonged in Hollywood. I can remember getting rejected systematically by casting directors as a young kid.
''I felt like the biggest outsider there ever was; that I'd never belong in that club. I had this idea that one day they reach out, bless you and say: 'You are now part of this elite, you are the chosen one.'''
DiCaprio's fame and popularity exploded following the release of 'Titanic' in 1997, and he's admitted to finding the intense scrutiny to be ''surreal''.
He shared: ''It was a very surreal period. It was bizarre. I took a break for a couple of years because it was so intense. I needed to recharge and refocus.''
