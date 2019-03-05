Leonardo Dicaprio has paid tribute to his ''kindhearted'' co-star Luke Perry.

The actor sadly passed away on Monday (04.03.19) at the age of 52, following his hospitalisation for a stroke last week, and DiCaprio worked on his final film, 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.

The 44-year-old actor said it was ''an honour'' to be in the company of the ''incredibly talented artist'' on set.

He tweeted: ''Luke Perry was a kindhearted and incredibly talented artist.

''It was an honor to be able to work with him. My thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones. (sic)''

The upcoming Quentin Tarantino film about the ''golden age of Hollywood'' - which focuses on Charles Manson and his followers' murder of actress-and-model Sharon Tate - is due out this summer, and Perry stars in the role of Scott Lancer.

DiCaprio portrays TV star Rick Dalton and Brad Pitt plays his stunt double Cliff Booth, whilst Margot Robbie takes on the part of Sharon.

The late screen icon Burt Reynolds was also due to star in the movie as George Spahn - the American rancher whose land was taken over by Manson - but he passed away after suffering a heart attack in September and didn't get to film any scenes.

Bruce Dern, 82, replaced Reynolds in the role.

Paramedics were called to Perry's Los Angeles home in Sherman Oaks at 9.40am on Wednesday (27.02.19) after he suffered a stroke, though at the time it was unknown what condition he was in.

The 'Riverdale' star's death was then confirmed by a representative on Monday (04.03.19).

In a statement, they said: ''[Perry] was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.''