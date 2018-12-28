Leonardo Dicaprio is selling the Los Angeles home he bought after shooting to fame in 'Titanic' for £1.3 million, double the price he paid for it 19 years ago.
The 44-year-old actor bought the Spanish-style property in Silver Lake 19 years ago for £608,000 after he shot to fame with 'Titanic' and now he is set to receive double what he originally paid.
The multi-level home has four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms and comes with an elevator, pool and a fountain.
Leonardo has previously sold properties in Malibu and Studio City and recently purchased Moby's old home, which is next door to his own Los Feliz residence.
Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that Leonardo is ''very serious'' about his currently relationship with model Camila Morrone.
The actor - who has dated various stars over the years, including Gisele Bundchen and Bar Refaeli - feels that his romance with the 21-year-old model is ''different'' to many of his previous relationships.
Of their burgeoning romance, a source explained: ''He's more mature and thinking longer term.''
Although marriage is ''definitely not a discussion yet'', the duo are said to be ''content'' with how their relationship is developing.
Another insider explained: ''He is very serious with Cami and has been for a while now, but marriage is not something that is on the horizon.''
Leonardo is also conscious that Camila is ''young and in a different space in life''.
As a result, the Hollywood star is trying not to look too far ahead with their romance.
The source added: ''He's happy with where things are and is committed to her. He's not thinking too far beyond that.''
