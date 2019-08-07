Leonardo Dicaprio knew Margot Robbie would be a success after seeing her audition for 'The Wolf of Wall Street'.

The 44-year-old actor starred alongside the 29-year-old actress in Martin Scorsese's 2013 biographical drama based around the life of criminal stockbroker Jordan Belfort and insisted that upon seeing the Australian star's ''dynamic presence'' while reading a scene, both he and the acclaimed director were ''blown away''.

Speaking on Australian TV show 'The Sunday Project', he said: ''On 'Wolf of Wall Street', seeing Margot come in and read that scene with me I just knew I was witnessing a dynamic presence in cinema that was about to be.

''[Martin] Scorcese and myself were blown away by how much she gave back to the scene, fought back and we both immediately knew she was going to have an incredible career.''

'The Wolf of Wall Street' marked the first collaboration between Leonardo and Margot, who recently starred together in Quentin Tarantino's latest film, 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' which explores life in Hollywood at the end of the 1960s.

Leonardo stars as a washed-up TV actor Rick Dalton alongside Brad Pitt's stunt double alter ego Cliff Booth Dalton while Margot plays real-life late actress Sharon Tate.

The Hollywood star was eight-and-a-half months pregnant with her and husband Roman Polanski's (Rafał Zawierucha) son when she was murdered by members of the notorious Manson Family cult, led by Charles Manson, in August 1969. Four other people were also killed in the horrific attacks.

Speaking of the role Margot recently said: ''Sharon embodies the best parts of the '60s. This is a celebration of her life. And you get a lot of hang time with her in this film.''