Hollywood star Leonardo Dicaprio is reportedly ''very serious'' about his relationship with Camila Morrone.
The 44-year-old actor - who has dated various stars over the years, including Gisele Bundchen and Bar Refaeli - feels that his current romance with the 21-year-old model is ''different'' to many of his previous relationships.
Of their burgeoning romance, a source explained: ''He's more mature and thinking longer term.''
Although marriage is ''definitely not a discussion yet'', the duo are said to be ''content'' with how their relationship is developing.
Another insider explained to E! News: ''He is very serious with Cami and has been for a while now, but marriage is not something that is on the horizon.''
Leonardo is also conscious that Camila is ''young and in a different space in life''.
As a result, the Hollywood star is trying not to look too far ahead with their romance.
The source added: ''He's happy with where things are and is committed to her. He's not thinking too far beyond that.''
Meanwhile, Leonardo previously admitted that in spite of being one of the movie industry's most bankable stars, he still feels like an outsider in Hollywood.
He explained: ''I think I will always feel like an outsider.
''Marty [Scorsese] was the same. He came from the streets of New York and didn't feel like he belonged in Hollywood.
''I can remember getting rejected systematically by casting directors as a young kid.
''I felt like the biggest outsider there ever was; that I'd never belong in that club. I had this idea that one day they reach out, bless you and say: 'You are now part of this elite, you are the chosen one.'''
