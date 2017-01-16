Officials at Leonardo Dicaprio's environmental charity are helping to fund the creation of a new community organisation to conserve natural resources in Utah.
The Revenant actor and activist's Leonardo Dicaprio Foundation is among the philanthropic groups contributing to the $1.5 million (£1.2 million) needed to establish the Bears Ears Community Engagement Fund, which will also provide support to local Native American tribes in their efforts to protect various ancient archaeological sites at the newly-designated Bears Ears National Monument in San Juan County.
U.S. President Barack Obama granted Bears Ears national monument status in late December (16), ignoring objections from Utah's Republican leaders, who wanted to explore new energy options in the area.
DiCaprio's charity news comes six months after the star announced he was stepping up his conservation efforts by pledging another $15.6 million (£12.8 million) to help organisations committed to saving the environment.
