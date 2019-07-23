Leonardo Dicaprio was ''starstruck'' by Luke Perry.

The 44-year-old star had grown up watching the late actor - who tragically passed away in March following a stroke aged 52 - on 'Beverly Hills, 90210' in the 1990s and he was delighted to meet him on the set of 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood' before his death.

He told Extra: ''[Luke was] the kindest, sweetest human being you could ever encounter.

''I grew up with him on '90210,' looking up to him as literally the coolest dude on earth and honestly when I was on set I was star struck. We got to sit down and chat, he couldn't have been a more amazing human being. It's a real tragic loss.''

The pair worked together on the Quentin Tarantino film, which was Luke's final project - and Leonardo paid tribute to his co-star after the sad news was revealed earlier this year.

He said at the time: ''Luke Perry was a kindhearted and incredibly talented artist. It was an honour to be able to work with him. My thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones.''

The late actor played Dylan McKay on the original version of the US teen drama ('Beverly Hills, 90210'), between 1990 and 2000, and the cast of 'BH90210' will pay tribute to his character in a ''tasteful'' way.

Although he wasn't signed up for the new series, the team felt it was only right to mention him.

Jacob Priestley - who played Brandon Walsh - is returning alongside the likes of Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering and Gabrielle Carteris, and admitted it was a ''difficult line to walk'' planning a respectful tribute.

He recently said: ''I think we had to talk about the fact that he wasn't there. And I think we've done it in a tasteful way that's not exploitative. You know it's a difficult line to walk.

''It's not like you really know how to do it because it's not something you do every day. So hopefully we've done it in a way and we've been successful in navigating those waters successfully.''