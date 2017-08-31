The Leonardo Dicaprio Foundation has pledged $1 million to Hurricane Harvey victims as the inaugural donation to the new United Way Harvey Recovery Fund.
Leonardo Dicaprio has donated $1 million to Hurricane Harvey victims.
The 42-year-old actor has pledged the huge sum as the inaugural donation to the United Way Harvey Recovery Fund - a national fund which will donate 100 per cent of its pledges directly to those affected by the natural disaster in Texas - via his self-titled foundation.
Brian Gallagher, president of United Way Worldwide - which was only announced yesterday (30.08.17) - said: ''We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Leonardo DiCaprio and his foundation.
''Responding to Hurricane Harvey requires the best of all of us -
and that's what this gift represents.
''United Way's Harvey Recovery Fund will provide much-needed help for the communities along the Gulf Coast where lives have been changed forever.''
The tropical storm has wreaked havoc in Texas, killing at least 31 people and destroying more than 50,000 homes.
Leonardo is not the only star to have dug deep to help those affected by the horrific disaster.
Sandra Bullock - who owns a home in Austin, Texas - also donated $1 million to the victims of the storm.
She said: ''I'm just grateful I can do it. We have to take care of one another.''
Beyonce has pledged to help and is said to have made a ''significant donation''.
She said: ''My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help. I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor [Rudy Rasmus at St. John's in downtown Houston] to implement a plan to help as many as we can.''
Rudy added: ''She's starting out with a significant donation, and that donation is getting us to launch out into some areas that help us more effectively impact the communities that have been the most affected. She has, over the years, been very generous to our cause, and we continue to work together. She has been a huge benefactor to our efforts here in Houston, Texas.
''She has one huge platform, and information can go out to places that really need to know what's going on in her hometown.''
'Gaga: Five Foot Two' will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, then will appear on Netflix on September 22nd.
Ben Affleck launched his directing career 10 years ago with his film of Dennis Lehane's...
A wrenching saga of survival and revenge, Alejandro G. Inarritu's new epic is just as...
Hugh Glass is a skilled hunter, experienced in trapping some of the most predatory of...
Coarse and not exactly subtle, this dark drama might disappoint viewers expecting a more traditional...
At age 71, Martin Scorsese proves with this riotous romp that he's one of the...
It's a wild ride of drinking, drugs, debauchery and deception when the ambitious Jordan Belfort...
Jordan Belfort started out his stockbroker business in a tiny office with a small group...
Clearly something went horribly wrong as this thriller was being made, because despite a solid...
Jordan Belfort is a successful stockbroker, multi-millionaire and motivational speaker from New York who had...
Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge) is the perfect director to take on F. Scott Fitzgerald's iconic...