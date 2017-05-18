Leonardo Dicaprio and Nina Agdal have reportedly split after first striking up a romance a year ago in May 2016.
Leonardo Dicaprio and Nina Agdal have reportedly split.
The 'Titanic' star and the 25-year-old model are believed to have called time on their romance - which began a year ago in May 2016 - but it has been claimed the pair will ''remain close'' despite their parting.
A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''They recently split up. They remain friends and are amicable. They are still talking and they remain close. They both felt the relationship had run its course.''
The 42-year-old actor and the blonde beauty were first romantically linked when Leonardo invited Nina to accompany him to the Cannes Film Festival in 2016, and just a few months later the pair were snapped kissing on a beach in Malibu, California.
In July, Nina's grandmother Lona confirmed the couple's relationship, and jokingly warned the actor to ''behave'' around her granddaughter or else he would have to answer to her.
Lona said: ''We have not said hello to him [Leonardo] but we hope that he behaves towards her. Otherwise he will get me to deal with.
''I can tell you that it is six years since they first met, and now the relationship apparently developed.''
Meanwhile Nina, recently admitted she was ''so scared'' about having to speak English when she moved to Miami, Florida, from her hometown of Hillerød, Denmark, and had just $40 to her name when she decided to make the move overseas.
She said: ''English was my worst subject in school. I was very shy about saying anything and was so scared. I landed with $40 and a little piece of paper with the address for the model apartment.''
Grunge master Chris Cornell dies on tour at the age of 52.
Bowie's music was bought and streamed by more people than any other artist, including Adele and Drake, according to the BPI.
The boyband are extending their 'Wonderland' tour audience with a cinematic experience.
Ben Affleck launched his directing career 10 years ago with his film of Dennis Lehane's...
A wrenching saga of survival and revenge, Alejandro G. Inarritu's new epic is just as...
Hugh Glass is a skilled hunter, experienced in trapping some of the most predatory of...
Coarse and not exactly subtle, this dark drama might disappoint viewers expecting a more traditional...
At age 71, Martin Scorsese proves with this riotous romp that he's one of the...
It's a wild ride of drinking, drugs, debauchery and deception when the ambitious Jordan Belfort...
Jordan Belfort started out his stockbroker business in a tiny office with a small group...
Clearly something went horribly wrong as this thriller was being made, because despite a solid...
Jordan Belfort is a successful stockbroker, multi-millionaire and motivational speaker from New York who had...
Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge) is the perfect director to take on F. Scott Fitzgerald's iconic...