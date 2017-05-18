Leonardo Dicaprio and Nina Agdal have reportedly split.

The 'Titanic' star and the 25-year-old model are believed to have called time on their romance - which began a year ago in May 2016 - but it has been claimed the pair will ''remain close'' despite their parting.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''They recently split up. They remain friends and are amicable. They are still talking and they remain close. They both felt the relationship had run its course.''

The 42-year-old actor and the blonde beauty were first romantically linked when Leonardo invited Nina to accompany him to the Cannes Film Festival in 2016, and just a few months later the pair were snapped kissing on a beach in Malibu, California.

In July, Nina's grandmother Lona confirmed the couple's relationship, and jokingly warned the actor to ''behave'' around her granddaughter or else he would have to answer to her.

Lona said: ''We have not said hello to him [Leonardo] but we hope that he behaves towards her. Otherwise he will get me to deal with.

''I can tell you that it is six years since they first met, and now the relationship apparently developed.''

Meanwhile Nina, recently admitted she was ''so scared'' about having to speak English when she moved to Miami, Florida, from her hometown of Hillerød, Denmark, and had just $40 to her name when she decided to make the move overseas.

She said: ''English was my worst subject in school. I was very shy about saying anything and was so scared. I landed with $40 and a little piece of paper with the address for the model apartment.''