The smooch between Leonardo Dicaprio and Kate Winslet in 'Titanic' has been voted the best film kiss of all time.

The pair famously locked lips as their characters Jack Dawson and

Rose DeWitt Bukater as they stood on the bow of the doomed passenger liner in James Cameron's epic 1997 disaster movie and now the tender moment has come out on top in a poll conducted by TV channel TLC to find people's favourite cinematic snog.

Jack and Rose kiss on the front deck shortly after Rose utters the famous line ''I'm flying'' with her arms spread wide open, Jack then joins Rose in the embrace, and as he holds her tight, they kiss.

A spokesman for TLC, who conducted the poll of 2,000 British adults, said: ''Kisses are such a big part of movies so it's fascinating to see which ones have had the biggest impact. For many people, their first experience of a 'proper' kiss is likely to have been seeing one on screen. So perhaps respondents had a sense of nostalgia when it came to voting for their favourites.''

The scene from the Oscar-winning film beat Disney classic 'Lady and the Tramp' - which features the sweet canine canoodle as the two adorable dogs' snouts meet whilst eating a string of spaghetti - into second place.

The iconic kiss between Patrick Swayze as Sam and Demi Moore's Molly in 'Ghost' came third.

The fire escape kiss between Julia Roberts and Richard Gere in 'Pretty Woman' was voted fourth, followed by the snog at the end of 'Dirty Dancing' in fifth spot.

Other entries in the top 10 included the smooch between Bridget Jones and Mark Darcy in 'Bridget Jones' Diary' and the upside down kiss in 'Spider-Man'.

Han Solo and Princess Leia's embrace in 'Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back' from 1980 rounded off the list.

Top 10 film kisses of all time:

1. 'Titanic'

2. 'Lady and the Tramp'

3. 'Ghost'

4. 'Pretty Woman'

5. 'Dirty Dancing'

6. 'Bridget Jones's Diary'

7. 'Spider-Man'

8. 'Breakfast at Tiffany's'

9. 'Gone with the Wind'

10. 'The Empire Strikes Back'