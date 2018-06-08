Leona Lewis is set to take part in a sponsored walk for an animal sanctuary this month.

The 33-year-old singer has decided to do the challenge, held at Weald Country Park in Brentwood, Essex, to raise funds for the Hopefield Animal Sanctuary on June 23.

She said: ''I got involved about seven years ago. My manager is from Essex and she has been coming to Hopefield since she was a little girl. I came along to one of their summer fete's and heard about all the animals and what they do to help them.

''It's a great place because every penny raised goes towards improving the sanctuary and looking after the animals and you can really see how the fundraising makes such a difference.''

The 'Bleeding Love' hitmaker has been a patron and trustee of the sanctuary for several years and wants to encourage people to donate as much as they can as the small charity Hopefield relies on donations and support from volunteers to be able to continue its work.

Leona - who shot to fame when she won 'The X Factor' in 2008 - is no stranger to animal work as she previously exposed Bangladesh's billion-dollar leather industry on behalf of PETA.

In the disturbing video, created by the non-for-profit organisation PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), cows are seen being transported in severely crowded conditions and getting their throats cut with a knife, while goats are also seen being butchered.

The animals are skinned to make shoes, belts, jackets, handbags and other products that are exported around the world.

In the clip, Leona said: ''The production of leather hurts animals, workers and the environment.

''Please consider the impact that your purchases have, and buy only cruelty-free synthetic, natural fibre and other vegan clothing and accessories.''