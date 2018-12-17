Leona Lewis celebrated her hen party with a trip to a male cabaret show.

The 'Bleeding Love' hitmaker - who is engaged to Dennis Jaunch - marked the end of her single days over the weekend when she took 12 of her girl friends to a performance of 'Briefs: Close Encounters' at Spiegeltent in London's Leicester Square.

And sources say the singer had a ''great time'' at the event, with many of her friends left ''squealing'' as the men stripped down to their ''tiny pants''.

An insider told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''Leona was having a great time. The group were whooping and cheering the boys on as they stripped down to tiny pants. One of the cheekier performers ended up going fully commando for a few seconds, which got some squeals from the girls.''

Leona, 33, has been in a relationship with Dennis for eight years, and confirmed their engagement last month when she admitted she ''can't believe'' she's about to be someone's ''wife'', though she's looking forward to a ''new adventure''.

The 'Better in Time' singer - who was reported to have accepted Dennis' proposal over the summer - wrote on Instagram: ''My heart is singing the happiest song it's ever sung!

''I'm bursting with joy and overcome with emotion that I get to embark on this new adventure with my best friend, my partner in crime, my ride or die! @dennisjauch I can't wait to be your wife. eeeek wife! What?!

''Argh! Hahahahaha I still can't believe it [bride emoji] I dreamed you up and you came true.

''The most caring, kindhearted and inspiring person I've had the privilege to know.now lets go have a big ol' partyyyyyyyy (sic)''

The couple are notoriously secretive about their private life, and whilst they don't often talk about their romance, Leona did admit in 2013 that she was looking to settle down with her beau eventually.

She said at the time: ''Things with Dennis are going really good. We haven't talked about marriage yet. It is something I want to do at some point. I did want to get married in my 20s. That was always a weird thing for me.

''I was always like, 'I am going to get married in my 20s!' But now I'm like 'No, no, no. I'm not ready!' I feel like you think you are going to be ready but then you get to your late 20s and you're not ready.''