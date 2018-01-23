Leona Lewis has teased fans she has new music dropping this year.

The 'Bleeding Love' hitmaker took to Twitter on Monday (23.01.18) to share a video of her sat at the piano tinkling the ivies playing her 2007 song 'Better With Time'.

She captioned the post: ''So excited for new music this year... looking forward to sharing 2018 with you buns (sic)''

The 32-year-old star hasn't released an album since 2015's 'I Am', but she featured on the charity single 'Bridge Over Troubled' for the victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

Leona had gone through upheaval in her personal and professional life - including changing record companies - since shooting to fame after winning 'The X Factor' in 2006 and 'I Am' reflected that.

Speaking previously, she said: ''The new album is from the heart and I put all my emotions out there and I've written a lot about what's been going on in the past two years with me, so it's a very empowering tone in the whole record.

''I've experienced a lot and gone through a lot and I've been able to write with some of the most top, amazing singers.

''The past 10 years have gone by in a flash. Also because so many things have happened, I feel like I've experienced so much in that time.''

Leona also revealed that she enjoyed having the freedom to write what she wanted when she was in between record labels, after leaving Simon Cowell's label, Syco and signing with Island Records.

She explained: ''I'm really happy, I wrote most of the album with one person and then a few other amazing writers contributed as well so really when I started making the album I went out on my own and because I had stepped away from my label and was kind of in between, thinking what I should do and where I should go next and I started writing and this album just quickly came together.''