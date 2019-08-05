Leona Lewis got married in a vegan Buddhist wedding on Sting's Italian estate.

The 34-year-old star tied the knot with 30-year-old choreographer Dennis Jauch in Tuscany last month after nine years together, and she said the ceremony had a ''good energy'' around it as they celebrate their special day with 180 of their family and friends.

She told Hello magazine: ''It was just the most beautiful day, full of love. It was so special to be able to bring together everyone we love. There were a lot of tears.

''The room already had so much good energy and having all the love in there was really powerful.''

'The Voice' winner Jermain Jackman was also in attendance and sang at the wedding, while guests enjoyed a vegan menu and wedding cake.

However, everyone had to move inside at the last minute due to a storm, and Dennis claimed it was a sign from his late father Lutz, who passed away three weeks earlier.

He added: ''There couldn't have been more of a sign. Dad made sure we all knew he was there.''

It was previously revealed Leona donned three separate looks for her big day including a full-length white tulle gown, and walked down the aisle to 'Ave Maria' before changing into a beaded blush dress for the reception and a crystal-embellished jumpsuit for the party.

The 'Bleeding Love' hitmaker met Dennis in 2010 when he was working as her back-up dancer, and the pair confirmed their engagement in November last year.

Speaking about her engagement on social media, Leona wrote: ''My heart is singing the happiest song it's ever sung!

''I'm bursting with joy and overcome with emotion that I get to embark on this new adventure with my best friend, my partner in crime, my ride or die! @dennisjauch I can't wait to be your wife. eeeek wife! What?!

''Argh! Hahahahaha I still can't believe it [bride emoji] I dreamed you up and you came true.

''The most caring, kindhearted and inspiring person I've had the privilege to know.now lets go have a big ol' partyyyyyyyy (sic)''