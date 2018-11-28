Leona Lewis has confirmed her engagement to Dennis Jauch.

The 'Bleeding Love' hitmaker was reported to have accepted a proposal from the dancer - who she has been in a relationship with for eight years - over the summer and she's now admitted she ''can't believe'' she's about to be someone's ''wife'', though she's looking forward to a ''new adventure''.

She wrote on Instagram: ''My heart is singing the happiest song it's ever sung!

''I'm bursting with joy and overcome with emotion that I get to embark on this new adventure with my best friend, my partner in crime, my ride or die! @dennisjauch I can't wait to be your wife. eeeek wife! What?!

''Argh! Hahahahaha I still can't believe it [bride emoji] I dreamed you up and you came true.

''The most caring, kindhearted and inspiring person I've had the privilege to know.now lets go have a big ol' partyyyyyyyy (sic)''

The former 'X Factor' winner fuelled speculation she'd got engaged in August, when glimpses of her diamond ring could be seen in her Instagram story.

The gossip came just a week after Dennis paid a touching tribute to the 33-year-old singer on their eight-year anniversary.

He shared a collage of pictures of the couple on Instagram, and dubbed his partner as an ''incredible human being''.

He wrote: ''It's been the most beautiful 8 years of my life with this incredible human being. Here's to many more beautiful memories (sic)''

The couple are notoriously secretive about their private life, and whilst they don't often talk about their romance, Leona did admit in 2013 that she was looking to settle down with her beau eventually.

She said at the time: ''Things with Dennis are going really good. We haven't talked about marriage yet. It is something I want to do at some point. I did want to get married in my 20s. That was always a weird thing for me.

''I was always like, 'I am going to get married in my 20s!' But now I'm like 'No, no, no. I'm not ready!' I feel like you think you are going to be ready but then you get to your late 20s and you're not ready.''