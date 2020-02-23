Leona Lewis wants to adopt.

The 34-year-old singer married Dennis Jauch last year after 10 years together and though they are still enjoying the ''newlywed stage'', the 'Bleeding Love' hitmaker is also looking to the future and wants to take on the care of another child as it's a subject ''close to [her] heart''.

Explaining her adoption plans, she told Closer magazine: ''My mum grew up in a children's home, so it's always been something I've wanted to do and close to my heart.

''We'd love to have children biologically too, but we'll see.

''For now, we're just enjoying the newlywed stage.''

Leona previously hailed her wedding - a vegan Buddhist celebration held at Sting's Tuscany estate - as the ''most beautiful day''.

She said: ''It was just the most beautiful day, full of love. It was so special to be able to bring together everyone we love. There were a lot of tears.

''The room already had so much good energy and having all the love in there was really powerful.''

'The Voice' winner Jermain Jackman was also in attendance and sang at the wedding, while guests enjoyed a vegan menu and wedding cake.

However, everyone had to move inside at the last minute due to a storm, and Dennis claimed it was a sign from his late father Lutz, who passed away three weeks earlier.

He added: ''There couldn't have been more of a sign. Dad made sure we all knew he was there.''

It was previously revealed Leona donned three separate looks for her big day including a full-length white tulle gown, and walked down the aisle to 'Ave Maria' before changing into a beaded blush dress for the reception and a crystal-embellished jumpsuit for the party.