Lenny Kravitz says his daughter Zoe Kravtiz's wedding will be ''emotional'', because his late mother Roxie Roker had always wanted to see Zoe get married.
The 'Big Little Lies' star will reportedly tie the knot with Karl Glusman in France this weekend, and her father and music legend Lenny has said the ceremony will be particularly moving because his mother Roxie Roker - who passed away in 1995 - had always wanted to see Zoe get married.
He said: ''When that happens it'll be a trip, and emotional for all the reasons anybody would understand, but also because that's the one thing my mother talked about before she died, that she wanted to live long enough to see her granddaughter get married.''
The 70s style icon passed away after battling breast cancer when Zoe was just seven years old, but Lenny - who has 30-year-old Zoe with his ex-wife Lisa Bonet - says she still has ''really fond memories'' of her grandmother.
He added: ''When my mother passed [Zoe] was young. She remembers her, and has really fond memories, but it didn't get to the point where they'd get into deep conversation.''
And the 'Here to Love' singer, 55, is happy to have passed on what he could to his daughter, whom he dubbed as ''amazing''.
Speaking to People magazine, he said: ''Love, respect, and hard work, honour, and discipline, all the stuff I learned. And thankfully, Zoë got to experience my grandfather the last three years of his life deeply because he lived with us for the last three years of his life.
''She's amazing, and she's all the things that I would have hoped for. I'm a dad you know, but we're friends. We're very close. We talk about everything. We don't hide things from each other.''
Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Zoe and Karl have already tied the knot in secret, but are hosting the ceremony in France to remarry in front of their family and friends.
