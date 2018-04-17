Lenny Kravitz had no idea what the future held for him musically at the end of his world tour three years ago.

The 'Are You Gonna Go My Way' hitmaker's creativity ceased during his hiatus and being unable to make music put him in a very ''scary place''.

He confessed: ''I really wasn't sure where I was going musically.

''After doing this for 30 years, I wasn't feeling it. I'd never felt that confused about what to do.

'' And it was kind of a scary place. You don't know when it's going to come.''

The 53-year-old singer/songwriter is back with his 11th studio album 'Raise Vibration', which is set to follow his current world tour, in September.

Lenny ended up writing it all himself with his only collaborator his long-time guitarist Craig Ross.

Asked about the moment he got his songwriting mojo back, he recalled: ''I realised, 'This is it.' This is what I'd been waiting for. And once I started that process, the floodgates opened and it all started coming out me.

''I dreamt the whole record.''

The record features the song 'Johnny Cash', which is about a dream and real-life meeting with the late rock 'n' roll legend.

He explained to Rolling Stone magazine: ''It's about a dream I had where Johnny Cash is involved, and it's also about something that happened in my life years ago.

''When you hear it , you'll understand. When I was writing the lyrics, I didn't understand what I was writing.

''But when I finished I said, 'Oh, that's what that's about.' It's a very deep song.''

One hurdle Lenny faced was his record label and people around him telling him to work with pop producers and songwriters, which he says he would never do.

He said: ''I've never really worked that way, following trends or doing what people think you should do.

''I've always made music that came naturally out of me. What am I going to do, make a trap record? Not that I don't like that stuff, but I've got to be me.''

'Raise Vibration' is Lenny's first record since 2014's 'Strut'.