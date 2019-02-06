Lenny Kravitz says he wants to ''sell everything'' he ''owns'' because material items ''aren't important'' anymore
Lenny Kravitz wants to ''sell everything'' he owns.
The 'Fly Away' hitmaker has revealed that as he's gotten older, material items aren't ''important'' to him ''anymore'' and the singer is now more concerned with making a positive difference to the people around him.
Speaking to People magazine, Lenny admitted: ''I was thinking yesterday, 'Man, I just want to sell everything I own.' There are a lot of things I can get rid of that aren't important to me anymore, and even if they are, not more important than helping somebody.
''I'm deeply thinking about it.''
The 54-year-old singer spends six months of the year in the Bahamas and he has teamed up with dentist Dr. Jonathan Levine to offer a free annual dental clinic, and he admits giving back to his roots is the ''best feeling in the world.
He said: ''It's the best feeling in the world. My mom [the late Jeffersons actress Roxie Roker] always said charity starts at home.''
Lenny was previously married to Lisa Bonet - the mother of his 30-year-old daughter Zoe Kraviz - and though he feels a part of the ''family'' she now has with her husband Jason Momoa and their two children.
He said: ''After Lisa and I separated, we learned to find a new relationship. Then I met Jason [Momoa] when they got together and I love him, he loves my kid and I love their kids and we're all one big family. It's beautiful.''
And the 'Hunger Games' star - who has also dated Vanessa Paradis, Nicole Kidman and Adriana Lima in the past - is now ''ready'' to find lasting love again.
He said: ''I'm at a place now where I've been through so many relationships, and I haven't been good at it all the time, at all. I've had a lot to learn, but I feel like I'm at a place where I'm really ready for that. Things come to you when you're ready, I believe.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
After 2012's The Hunger Games caught us off-guard with its subtle themes, this sequel more...
This is an strangely slushy movie from Lee Daniels, whose last two films (Precious and...
Cecil Gaines is a modest and dedicated butler at the White House who manages to...
After becoming the first duo to win the annual Hunger Games following its 74th year,...
Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark have become symbols of hope to the people of the...
Proclaimed "the next big franchise" before production even began, this first chapter of Suzanne Collins'...
In the not too distant future, America has been destroyed by drought, famine and fires....
Watch the trailer for Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire Precious is the...