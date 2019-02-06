Lenny Kravitz wants to ''sell everything'' he owns.

The 'Fly Away' hitmaker has revealed that as he's gotten older, material items aren't ''important'' to him ''anymore'' and the singer is now more concerned with making a positive difference to the people around him.

Speaking to People magazine, Lenny admitted: ''I was thinking yesterday, 'Man, I just want to sell everything I own.' There are a lot of things I can get rid of that aren't important to me anymore, and even if they are, not more important than helping somebody.

''I'm deeply thinking about it.''

The 54-year-old singer spends six months of the year in the Bahamas and he has teamed up with dentist Dr. Jonathan Levine to offer a free annual dental clinic, and he admits giving back to his roots is the ''best feeling in the world.

He said: ''It's the best feeling in the world. My mom [the late Jeffersons actress Roxie Roker] always said charity starts at home.''

Lenny was previously married to Lisa Bonet - the mother of his 30-year-old daughter Zoe Kraviz - and though he feels a part of the ''family'' she now has with her husband Jason Momoa and their two children.

He said: ''After Lisa and I separated, we learned to find a new relationship. Then I met Jason [Momoa] when they got together and I love him, he loves my kid and I love their kids and we're all one big family. It's beautiful.''

And the 'Hunger Games' star - who has also dated Vanessa Paradis, Nicole Kidman and Adriana Lima in the past - is now ''ready'' to find lasting love again.

He said: ''I'm at a place now where I've been through so many relationships, and I haven't been good at it all the time, at all. I've had a lot to learn, but I feel like I'm at a place where I'm really ready for that. Things come to you when you're ready, I believe.''