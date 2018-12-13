According to Lenny Kravitz, his daughter's reunion with his ex-fiancee Nicole Kidman on the set of 'Big Little Lies' is ''beautiful''.
Zoe Kravitz and Nicole, 51, both star in the award-winning HBO drama series, and Lenny admits it's been ''very interesting'' to see his daughter and his former partner working together on the same show.
Appearing on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen', Lenny - who dated Nicole between the end of her first marriage to Tom Cruise and the start of her second marriage to Keith Urban - explained: ''I thought it was very interesting that they ended up on the same show. Zoe hadn't seen Nicole since she was younger, and so it was beautiful that they got to know each other as adults and make this great show together.''
The 'Fly Away' hitmaker added: ''Some things just don't work, but the wonderful thing is that we're all friends.''
Zoe and Nicole briefly lived under the same roof in the early 2000s and despite the Oscar-winning actress' eventual split from Lenny, there are no hard feelings between the pair.
In fact, Zoe is full of praise for the Hollywood star.
She previously said: ''I hadn't seen her in a long time before 'Big Little Lies', but there was a point where we were all kind of living together. I was about 13, and she would take me to see movies; she was so nice to me.''
Zoe has also praised Nicole's kids Faith, seven, and Sunday, 10, both of whom make cameo appearances in the upcoming series of 'Big Little Lies'.
She shared: ''They're around a lot and I sometimes can't tell when they're actually in a scene or just hanging out. But they're so sweet and really really smart. You can tell they were raised by Nicole Kidman.''
