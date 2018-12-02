Lenny Kravitz has posted a sweet tribute to his daughter Zoe Kravitz in honour of her 30th birthday - after she said having ''cool'' parents made her feel insecure.
The iconic musician took to Twitter on Saturday (01.12.18) to ring in his daughter's milestone birthday with a picture of a young Zoe riding on the back of her father's motorbike.
He wrote alongside the snap: ''Happy birthday baby girl @ZoeKravitz. We ride 'til the wheels fall off. I love you beyond comprehension. Xx (sic)''
Lenny's post comes after the 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' star - whose mother is Lenny's former wife Lisa Bonet - recently claimed having ''cool'' parents made her feel insecure growing up.
She said: ''When your mom and dad are both so cool but you're not, I think maybe that's where I get this idea that I'm really not cool. That has stuck with me for ever.
''I had a really hard time when I was 16, 17, 18. Just loving myself. My mother's a beautiful woman and I think, in some way, I felt intimidated by that sometimes.''
Zoe also struggled with 54-year-old Lenny's touring schedule growing up, as although she didn't ''feel abandoned'', his time away from home still had an impact on her.
She said: ''He wasn't absent. But he was working a lot. I didn't feel abandoned or anything. But when you're that age, and someone comes and goes, it feels like Santa Claus or something - it's this event.''
And after her parents split and she moved in with Lenny at age 11, she recalled how he would show up to her school in ''a sports car and leather pants''.
She added: ''He'd pick me up, and the entire school would flock to the parking lot. And he wasn't being subtle: He'd show up in a sports car and leather pants and a netted shirt. Like, 'Dude, can you just be low-key a little bit? Just a shirt that I can't see your nipples through would be so dope.'''
