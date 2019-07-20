Lenny Kravitz has so much love for his ex-wife and her husband.

The 'I Belong to You' hitmaker is glad he is still close to his former spouse Lisa Bonet - with whom he shares Zoë Kravitz, 30 - and her husband Jason Momoa.

He said: ''You go through a marriage with somebody, you break up and it's very difficult. But [Lisa and I] put the work in and we took the time so that we could become best friends again. Our families are blended. I love her husband [the actor Jason Momoa] - he's like a brother to me - and I love the kids. It's beautiful, but it takes work.''

Lenny feels it is important to live a ''pretty clean life'' and takes care of his health.

He added: ''It's important to look after yourself. I've lived a pretty clean life. I've always taken care of my health and eaten organic food. I was never the guy indulging deeply in things that were not good for me. Although when I was recording my first albums, one of my buddies from school was my 'assistant', and one of his tasks was to keep the joints rolled and coming.''

The 55-year-old singer knew from an ''early age'' he wanted to go into music.

He told The Times magazine: ''I knew from an early age what I was going to do, from the moment I was taken to see the Jackson 5 as a child. I grew up in a household where my mother's friends included Miles Davis and Duke Ellington. To me, it was just some guy visiting who played the piano or the trumpet. My parents wanted to expose me to all that was out there: theatre, museums, ballet, opera, jazz - whatever they could find. That feeds you.''