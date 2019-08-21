Lenny Kravitz, John Travolta and Billy Ray Cyrus will be among the presenters at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

The trio will be handing out the prizes at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday (27.08.19), along with the likes of 'Queer Eye' star Jonathan Van Ness, Keke Palmer, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Ross, Ice-T, and former Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn.

And they won't be the only stars giving out the iconic Moon People statuettes as Hailee Steinfeld, Victor Cruz, Megan Thee Stallion, French Montana, P.K. Subban, Rebe Rexha and a number of players from the US women's soccer team will also be on presenting duty.

In addition, a number of performers have been added to the entertainment schedule, with Normani, Big Sean featuring A$AP Ferg, H.E.R. and Ozuna all new additions to the bill.

They will join the previously-announced Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Rosalía and Vanguard Award recipient Milly Elliott in singing at the show.

Katy Perry recently denied reports she is set to perform at the VMAs.

Speaking on an Instagram Stories Q&A with her fans, she said: ''I am not performing on the VMAs, so not everything you read on the internet is true. Go figure. I personally think ''www'' stands for wild wild west ... I always say if it doesn't come from me, take it with a grain of Himalayan salt.''

And Miley Cyrus has also confirmed she will not be performing at the spectacle.

A fan wrote on Instagram: ''Guess I'm not watching the VMAS this year... unless Miley performs.''

She replied: ''No f***in way.(sic)''