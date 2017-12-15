Lenny Kravitz doesn't think he'll ever have another relationship like his marriage to Lisa Bonet.

The 'Fly Away' hitmaker married the 50-year-old model in 1987, a year before their daughter Zoe was born, and though they divorced in 1992, they are still ''best friends'' and the 53-year-old singer hopes he'll one day find a ''great love'' again.

He said: ''We were mirror images of each other, male and female. It was quite extraordinary.''

Asked if he's ever found a love like it since, he replied: ''Not that. It will never be that.

''I was 21. She was 21. It's that time when you are discovering yourself, your art. It's a very romantic time in general. I hope to have a great love again. I plan on it.''

The 'American Woman' singer - who was previously engaged to both Adriana Lima and Nicole Kidman - is currently ''really, really single'' but he's not ruled out hope of finding his ''soul partner'' in the future.

He told Mr. Porter's The Journal magazine: ''No, I've been with people you don't know about.

''I keep it on the down low. I've been like really, really single for the last few months. I'm keeping it that way. ''They were the people for that time. Great love, great growth.

''But I'm waiting to meet that person. I'm waiting for the soul partner, the wife.''

When he does date someone new, Zoe, 29, likes to vet her dad's girlfriends and he appreciates her honesty.

He said: ''She's definitely hard on people. If someone's around who is not in her eyes correct, she'll let it be known. To everybody.

''What's wonderful about Zoë is that she's very honest. She's not fake at all.

''[She thinks I need] an equal. Whatever that means. Creativity is normally part of it.''

The 'Big Little Lies' actress has previously dated Michael Fassbender and Chris Pine and is now in a relationship with 'Nocturnal Animals' star Karl Glusman, but Lenny doesn't like to give his daughter his opinions on the guys in her life.

He said: ''I'm not a jealous dad. There really hasn't been anybody that I didn't approve of. Maybe I've thought 'meh'. But I don't voice that. Obviously, if somebody was not a good person, I would jump in.''