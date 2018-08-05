Lenny Kravitz is called Leonard by Madonna and Gwyneth Paltrow.

The 'Are You Gonna Go My Way' hitmaker has revealed only the Queen of Pop - who he was previously romantically linked to in the 90s - and the Hollywood actress, as well as U2's manager Guy Oseary'', refer to him by his birth name.

As a child, his famous Bahamian actress mother Roxie Roker - who died from breast cancer at the age of 66 in 1995 - would call him his full name, but only when he was being naughty.

He said: ''Ooh, there are only three people in my life who call me that.

''One is Gwyneth Paltrow - don't ask me why - another one is Guy Oseary who manages U2 and Madonna.

''Before that, it was my mother. If she called me Leonard, I knew I was in trouble.''

The 54-year-old musician - who has 29-year-old daughter Zoe with ex-wife Lisa Bonet - also revealed that he hasn't used public transport for a few years now, except for a ferry in his hometown.

When asked when the last time was, Lenny - who releases his new album 'Raise Vibration' on September 7 - admitted: ''Wow! Probably years ago. I was in Paris and it was midnight ... No, no, what am I talking about? It was by boat!

''There's a ferry that goes between the island where I live in the Bahamas and Nassau, the main island. So I got the local ferry a few months ago.

''It's totally public - people carrying all kinds of things, packages, chickens, everything.''

Lenny also joked that the last time he was asked for directions was in Paris, and they definitely went his way.

Asked when, he quipped to Q magazine: ''In Paris. I was walking down the street one day and someone asked me how to get to the Louvre, they were a little lost. Did they go my way? Yeah!''