Lenny Kravitz has announced his first UK tour in three years.

The 'Fly Away' hitmaker will perform three dates next month in Manchester, Birmingham and London.

The run will kick off on June 19 at Manchester's O2 Apollo and conclude at London's The SSE Arena, Wembley on June 22.

The mini tour will see Lenny supported by soul legend Curtis Harding, who previously backed CeeLo Green and formed the R&B/garage rock band Night Sun with Black Lips members in 2009.

He commented: ''Lenny Kravitz's fearless freedom of expression in style and music continues to show us the possibilities of ourselves. Really looking forward to touring with him.''

The shows come ahead of the release of the 53-year-old singer/songwriter's 11th studio album, 'Raise Vibration', which is set to follow his current world tour, in September.

Lenny ended up writing it all himself with his only collaborator his long-time guitarist Craig Ross.

Asked about the moment he got his songwriting mojo back, he recalled recently: ''I realised, 'This is it.' This is what I'd been waiting for. And once I started that process, the floodgates opened and it all started coming out me.

''I dreamt the whole record.''

The record features the song 'Johnny Cash', which is about a dream and real-life meeting with the late rock 'n' roll legend.

He explained: ''It's about a dream I had where Johnny Cash is involved, and it's also about something that happened in my life years ago.

''When you hear it , you'll understand. When I was writing the lyrics, I didn't understand what I was writing.

''But when I finished I said, 'Oh, that's what that's about.' It's a very deep song.''

One hurdle Lenny faced was his record label and people around him telling him to work with pop producers and songwriters, which he says he would never do.

He said: ''I've never really worked that way, following trends or doing what people think you should do.

''I've always made music that came naturally out of me. What am I going to do, make a trap record? Not that I don't like that stuff, but I've got to be me.''

'Raise Vibration' is Lenny's first record since 2014's 'Strut'.

Tickets for Lenny's 'Rise Vibration' shows are on sale now.

Lenny Kravitz 2018 UK tour dates are as follows:

June 19, Manchester O2 Apollo

June 20, Birmingham Arena

June 22, The SSE Arena Wembley, London