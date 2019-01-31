Lenny Kravitz and Zoë Kravitz co-star in Tumi's latest campaign, marking the first time the 'Big Little Lies' actress and the 'Fly Away' hitmaker have appeared together on a project.
The father-daughter duo have collaborated on the international travel and lifestyle brand's Spring 2019 campaign, which was shot in the Bahamas and directed by Eliot Rausch, and it the first time the 'Big Little Lies' actress and the 'Fly Away' hitmaker have appeared together on a single project.
In a statement, Zoe said: ''To me, this campaign is about connecting with ourselves, our roots and with each other. I loved working with Tumi and the idea of telling a story about travel, family and connecting with one's roots.
''It was amazing to travel to the other side of the island for my first time to see where my family originated from and to pay respect to our elders and those who came before us - to experience that with my father was monumental.''
The campaign is set to run globally across the brand's social channels and the 54-year-old chart topper knew he wanted to team up with the brand because he's used their luggage for as long as he's ''been touring''.
Lenny added: ''I've been a Tumi customer and admirer of the brand for as long as I've been touring. When you're traveling and living out of a suitcase, your luggage becomes an extension of your home - and yourself for that matter. It's that one thing that's always with you: on the plane, on the tour bus, in the hotel room, backstage or on set. So you want it to be reliable, durable and make a statement. For me, Tumi embodies all of those qualities to the fullest.''
