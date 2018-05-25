Lena Headey wants to start the conversation about mental health and end the stigma surrounding it.
Lena Headey wants to start the conversation about mental health.
The 'Game of Thrones' star is keen to end the stigma surrounding mental health and has urged people to speak out about what they're going through.
Speaking on Running Wild with Bear Grylls, she said: ''There are certain things that are cool to talk about, and there are certain things that no one wants to talk about. I just feel if you don't share and you don't connect, you're just causing more isolation, and that's a really bad thing for all of us. I've learnt just to sit with it, anything that feels uncomfortable.
''I saw a doctor for the medical check, and I just burst into tears. She said I was postnatally depressed and I went, 'Am I? Why is that?' I saw a great guy and he sorted me out, but I did the first year [on 'Game of Thrones'] in that space, figuring out motherhood and going through a weird time personally. It was tricky.''
Lena had previously revealed she was diagnosed with ''horrendous'' postnatal depression when she joined 'Game of Thrones'.
