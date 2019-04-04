Lena Headey was ''heartbroken'' to miss the 'Game of Thrones' season eight premiere.

The 45-year-old actress - who portrays Queen Cersei Lannister in the HBO fantasy drama series - was ''gutted'' and disappointed not to be able to fly to New York for the red carpet event on Wednesday (03.04.19) because she was unwell.

She shared a close-up selfie on Instagram and wrote: ''Gutted. Heartbroken and f**ked off, still doesn't cover my disappointment at not being able to travel to NYC for our final prem tonight.

''I f**king hate being sick and the timing of this is a sh*t bag.(sic)''

But the British star - who has son Wylie, nine, with ex-husband Peter Loughran and daughter Teddy, two with spouse Dan Cadan - went on to urge her castmates and crew on the show to ''create mayhem'' at the premiere.

She added: ''But .. S8 is the t*ts and so are all my cast mates and crew mates and creators... so RIDE FORTH INTO THE NIGHT AND CREATE MAYHEM ... Love you beauties [star and heart emojis] (sic)''

In response, Lena was sent a message from her co-star and on-screen rival Emilia Clarke.

Emilia commented: ''WE LOVE AND MISS YOU MAMMA [heart emojis] you're here in spirit!!!!!! [fire emojis] (sic)''

Lena previously admitted she had had ''many fantasies'' about how her alter ego could be killed off on the show.

She said: ''I think I had many fantasies about how Cersei would -- if she were to -- die. But I think it was, every year, anyone's lying if they say they didn't kind of rush to the end of each script and go, 'Oh, PHEW!' ''

And the actress confessed she's occasionally ''drunkenly'' let slip spoilers for the series.

She said: ''I think I've drunkenly done it to someone and then the next day, hunted them down and made them sign in blood not to say anything.''