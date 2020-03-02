Lena Headey became an ambassador for Haircuts 4 Homeless because she could see an ''authentic connection'' in photos of the charity's work.
The 'Game of Thrones' actress is proud to support hairstylist Stewart Roberts' initiative to provide free haircuts to those in need and came on board after seeing pictures of the non-profit in action on Instagram.
She told US Vogue: ''There was something in the pictures I just loved - an authentic connection that you don't see that much of.
''What touch and time can do for somebody who feels forgotten and unseen is just really powerful. To have your basic needs met is a human right. Most of us walk past people on the street, we make judgements or we're fearful, but [for the homeless] being invisible to your fellow human beings is painful.''
Stewart and his team of 600 volunteers travel the UK and Ireland cutting hair and giving scalp massages for free and are keen for every person who sits in their chairs to feel clean and good about themselves.
Stewart said: ''We see people visibly lift when they leave. They come in hunched over and they walk out tall.''
Lena will soon visit a shelter in Whitechapel, London, to see the charity in action and thinks it's a great way to ''heal and keep love in the world''.
She said: ''Paying it forward is the greatest way to heal and keep love in the world.
''Touching people, recognising their value and making those ignored feel seen is simple and yet it's so rare. Stewart and his team are making such a difference to those who need it.''
