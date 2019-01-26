Lena Headey admits the ending of 'Game of Thrones' made her feel ''emotional''.

The 45-year-old actress - who stars as Cersei Lannister on the HBO drama series - has revealed she was overcome by emotion during her last days on set.

Lena - who made her 'Game of Thrones' debut in 2011 - told 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!': ''I knew that David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss], our creators, were doing speeches and giving everybody these drawings of the storyboards.

''And I suddenly got really emotional at the end and tried to head down the stairs. They all rushed up and trapped me. And then they gave the speech, and it was really moving.''

Lena also revealed that - much like the show's fans - the cast are always keen to discover how the story will evolve.

The actress - who stars alongside the likes of Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams - shared: ''They usually give us all of [the scripts], and if anyone says they don't flip to the end, they're lying.''

Meanwhile, Maisie recently confessed she doesn't think every fan will be ''satisfied'' with the ending of 'Game of Thrones'.

The actress - who stars as Arya Stark in the popular TV series - said that irrespective of how fans react to the ending, she feels proud to have been involved with the show.

Maisie said: ''I don't know that anyone is going to be satisfied.

''No one wants it to end, you know, but I'm really proud of this final season.

''I've always felt ashamed to say things like that, but I am. I'm really proud of all the work we've put it, for me it's the right time. I hope people like it.''